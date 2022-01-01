Go
Shoto Japanese Steakhouse and Seafood

Japanese Hibachi Style Steakhouse with Asian Fusion specials and Jimmy the Bartender's signature craft cocktails on the weekend.

17 N Main Street

Popular Items

Wonton Chips$2.99
Crispy hand-cut wonton skins made to order, served with creamy wonton dip
Shrimp Entree$10.99
Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad
4oz White Sauce$1.49
2oz White Sauce$0.75
Chicken & Cheese Eggroll$1.49
Shredded chicken and cheddar cheese, served with duck sauce packets
Chicken Entree$10.49
Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad
Steak Entree$12.99
Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad
Shrimp & Chicken$14.99
Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad
Steak & Chicken$16.49
Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad
Steak & Shrimp$16.99
Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad
Lexington NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
