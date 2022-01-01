Go
Shotti's Point

Tavern that is locally owned and operated by Kristie and Dan Bukowski since October 2021. It started out as a South Baltimore bar with a twist of Ocean City, MD peppered in and we continue that thought of sharing great tastes that they have experienced from all over the world. We take the favorite foods that we have had from the places we have visited and brought it into your local neighborhood tavern. Add in a little live music, weekly food specials and maybe some karaoke and other fun events and you are sure to have a great time, no matter what day it is.

701 East Fort Ave

Popular Items

The Canty Wrap$14.00
buffalo chicken, Caesar salad, provolone
Veggie Pizza$12.00
marinara, tomato, onion, mushroom, cherry peppers
Tsunami Tacos$16.00
Sesame encrusted seared Ahi tuna, seaweed salad, red onion, spicy plum sauce
Hot Honey Old Bay$15.00
butter, honey, chilis, Old Bay
Rhino Chaser Fries$12.00
hand cut fries, sea salt, garlic, parmesan, rosemary, thyme, balsamic drizzle, white truffle aioli
Crab Dip$13.00
Lump crap in a cheesy homemade dip
Fish & Chips$16.00
Natty Boh battered fish and hand cut fries
Loaded Tots$8.00
Crispy Tots Smothered in Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream, and Scallions.
Or Pile it high with Crab Dip, Bacon, and Scallions.
Margherita Pizza$12.00
garlic-olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil
Fries$6.00
Just like down the Ocean, Hon!
Location

Baltimore MD

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Amber

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen

No reviews yet

Our menu is rich with the Mediterranean flavors and traditions from thousands of years of local, indigenous cultures: Greek Spanakopita, Arabic Tabouleh, Italian Caprese Salad, and Moroccan Couscous.
Baba's hand-selects dishes known for their freshness, natural ingredients, and authentic tradition!

Barracudas

No reviews yet

Locally owned & locally loved, we have been providing Locust Point with casual fine dining since 2010. Featuring an eclectic menu of Maryland favorites and not-your-average tavern food, Chef William Hughes continues to throw his own twist through daily specials and seasonal fare.

