Go
Toast

Shovels Bar

The most delicious Cocktails, Beers and Spirits in San Francisco.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

460 Larkin St • $

Avg 4.6 (219 reviews)

Popular Items

The Blue Bull$19.00
Wild Nilgai, Completely Unique and Delicious. Two Smashed Patties Between a Brioche Bun and Smothered in Caramelized Onions and Black Garlic Aioli with cheese.
Double Pattie Impossible Burger$17.00
No Meat? No Problem! Delicious Impossible Smash Burger with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, vegan cheese & vegan secret sauce on a vegan Brioche Bun. Make it NONVEGAN in the modifiers.
Double Pattie Smash Burger$15.00
Our classic smashburger. Two patties between a brioche bun & smothered in caramelized onions with cheese & our house-made secret sauce.
Fried Cheese Curds$13.00
Patty Melt$15.00
Sliced smoked ham smothered in our amazing mornay sauce, caramelized onions and house-made mayo. Lettuce & tomato on request.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

460 Larkin St

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fluid Cooperative

No reviews yet

Fluid is a café and event space in the Tenderloin centering the Trans, Non-Binary and Gender Nonconforming (TGNC) and queer communities. A business that is entirely owned and led by trans folks, we offer a space for people to gather, host events, and share a cup of coffee together.

The Bird

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

24th and Mission

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Biergarten

No reviews yet

Small Bavarian style neighborhood beer garden in the heart of Hayes Valley.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston