Shovels Bar
The most delicious Cocktails, Beers and Spirits in San Francisco.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
460 Larkin St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
460 Larkin St
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fluid Cooperative
Fluid is a café and event space in the Tenderloin centering the Trans, Non-Binary and Gender Nonconforming (TGNC) and queer communities. A business that is entirely owned and led by trans folks, we offer a space for people to gather, host events, and share a cup of coffee together.
The Bird
Come in and enjoy!
24th and Mission
Come in and enjoy!
Biergarten
Small Bavarian style neighborhood beer garden in the heart of Hayes Valley.