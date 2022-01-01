Go
Show Me Pizza

Neapolitan Pizzeria in Austin Texas

PIZZA

2809 S 1st • $$

Avg 4.8 (113 reviews)

Popular Items

John Kelso$18.00
12" pie with fresh mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, garlic, thyme, olives
Porkie's Meatballs$16.00
12" pie with fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, pork meatballs, ricotta, pecorino, basil, garlic
Four Cheese of Apocalypse$17.00
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Havarti and apocalypse honey (habanero honey) Very Spicy
Location

2809 S 1st

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
