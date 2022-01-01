Go
Show-Me’s Sports Bar & Grill first opened its door in Nov 1990. The name Show-Me’s comes from Missouri motto, “The Show-Me State.” Congressman Willard Vandiver in 1899, declared that “I’m from Missouri, and you have got to show me,” and that is what we aim to do. Our goal is to make each visit amazing through our fantastic food, great specials, & thoughtful service to each customer and our communities.

1792 N. New Florissant Rd.

10pc Wing$13.00
20pc Wing$23.00
10pc Wing Combo$17.00
5pc Wing Combo$11.00
20pc Wing Combo$29.00
Beef Philly Cheese Steak$11.00
Shaved beef, swiss cheese, grilled peppers, and grilled onions
Show-Me's Chicken, Shrimp Crab Gumbo$3.75
Our homemade gumbo served over rice
5pc Wing$8.00
Crab Rangoon$8.00
Classic crab rangoon served with sweet & sour sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.00
A burger topped with bacon and cheese served with lettuce, pickle, and onion
1792 N. New Florissant Rd.

Florissant MO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
