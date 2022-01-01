Go
Show-Me’s Sports Bar & Grill first opened its door in Nov 1990. The name Show-Me’s comes from Missouri motto, “The Show-Me State.” Congressman Willard Vandiver in 1899, declared that “I’m from Missouri, and you have got to show me,” and that is what we aim to do. Our goal is to make each visit amazing through our fantastic food, great specials, & thoughtful service to each customer and our communities.

2509 State Highway K

1LB Boneless$11.99
2lb Wing$24.99
1/2lb Boneless Combo$10.99
Side Salad$4.49
1LB Wing Combo$14.99
Side Ranch$0.95
1LB Wing$12.99
Cajun Fish Basket
1LB Boneless Combo$14.99
3oz Wing Sauce
O'Fallon MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
