Showa Ramen

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

9625 Scholars Dr\r\nNorth Torrey Pines Living and Learning A1 BLDG 1

La Jolla, CA 92093

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

YAKIMESHI (JAPANESE FRIED RICE)$10.00
straight out of the wok, fried rice with egg, carrots and green onions.
KARA-AGE DON$12.00
Crispy Jidori chicken pieces over bowl of rice, topped with our Showa onions sauce and green onions
FRIED CORN ON COB$5.00
2 pieces of deep fried sweet corn rolled in sweet soy butter and topped with ichimi togarashi spice
SHOWA SHOYU$13.00
a delicious chicken broth with two pieces of seared pork belly, spinach, half egg, marinated bamboo shoots, green onions and sesame seeds
TONKOTSU RAMEN$13.00
a hearty pork broth with seared pork belly, half egg, marinated bamboo shoots, nori, green onions, sesame seeds.
GYOZA$7.00
5 pieces perfectly pan fried dumplings filed with pork and vegetables, served with our spicy dumpling sauce.
CHICKEN KARA-AGE$8.00
Tender pieces of ginger-soy marinated Jidori chicken deep-fried to perfection served with our Showa dipping sauce and lemon wedge
VEGGIE RAMEN (V)$12.00
delicious vegan sofrito broth topped with crispy assorted seasonal vegetables, green onions, bamboo shoots, and sesame seeds
SHIO RAMEN$13.00
A hearty chicken base ramen with tender chicken chashu, marinated bamboo shoots, green onions, grass fed butter, and radish.
SPICY MISO RAMEN$13.00
a delicious miso broth with two pieces of pork belly, half egg, butter, ramen spice, bamboo shoots, green onion and sesame seeds
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

