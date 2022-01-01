Showa Ramen
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
9625 Scholars Dr\r\nNorth Torrey Pines Living and Learning A1 BLDG 1
La Jolla, CA 92093
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
9625 Scholars Dr\r\nNorth Torrey Pines Living and Learning A1 BLDG 1, La Jolla CA 92093