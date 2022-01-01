Go
Showtime Pizza

Pizza and more in Dennis Village. Family owned & operated since 1989

614 Main Street

Popular Items

8 Boneless Wings$13.99
buffalo, teriyaki, bbq, honey bbq, garlic parmesan or plain
Greek$8.99
feta cheese, kalamata olives, on mixed greens with greek dressing
French Fries$4.49
crispy
Small Pizza 12 in$11.29
mozzarella and our homemade pizza sauce
Chicken Fingers (6)$10.49
fresh tenders with honey mustard or bbq sauce
Buffalo Chicken$14.89
chicken, red onions, mozzarella, & our own buffalo sauce
10 Bone-In Wings$13.99
buffalo, teriyaki, bbq, honey bbq, garlic parmesan or plain
Large Pizza 16 in$15.99
mozzarella and our homemade pizza sauce
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.99
with our marinara sauce
Location

614 Main Street

Dennis MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
