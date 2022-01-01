Go
Toast

Shoyo

Shoyo is the long-awaited home to the timeless and latest creations of Chef Jimmy Park. Together with his mentor, Chef Shinichiro Kondo, Shoyo offers only the finest and highest quality ingredients prepared with innovation and heart.

SUSHI

1916 GREENVILLE AVE • $$$$

Avg 5 (173 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Online Ordering

Location

1916 GREENVILLE AVE

Dallas TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Leela's + Milli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Son of a Butcher

No reviews yet

A nostalgic burger spot serving reinvented burgers, shakes and fries

HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville

No reviews yet

We think the idea of a truly healthy life without limits is extraordinary, we just have a very simple way to approach it. By eating well sourced, minimally processed, properly portioned food, you can make the healthy choices in what you eat easy and enjoyable. Perfection is not an attainable goal but rather a persistent need to push farther and break our own barriers to grasp at the life we want. It is how we choose to live. We hope you will join us.

Village Baking Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston