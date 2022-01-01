Shreveport restaurants you'll love
Shreveport's top cuisines
Must-try Shreveport restaurants
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport
|Popular items
|Crispy Taco Dinner
|$11.49
Seasoned beef or chicken.
|Beef Fajita Dinner
|$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Enchilada de Tres
|$13.69
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Crawdaddy's Kitchen
9370 Mansfield Road, Shreveport
|Popular items
|Seafood Tacos
|$10.99
|Prime Boneless Pork Ribeye
|$15.99
|Fried Shrimp Poboy
|$11.99
Up For Brunch
1520 Texas Avenue, Shreveport
|Popular items
|Signature Brunch Roll
|$13.99
Three Crispy Brunch Egg Rolls filled with Eggs, Cheese, Veggies and your choice of meat. Served with Hot Honey Sauce. Two Eggs and country potatoes.
|Omelette
|$10.99
Your style omelette made to order. Served with our Signature Mini Belgian Cornbread Waffle
|Pancake Stack
|$12.99
Three fluffy pancakes. Served with two eggs, Country Potatoes and bacon or sausage.
Dillas Quesadillas
440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
|Popular items
|R Gordo
|$7.29
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
|R Plain-o
|$5.49
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce
|Gorilla Fries
|$4.49
A bed of our seasoned french fries topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)
Dillas Quesadillas
855 Pierremont Rd Ste 135, Shreveport
|Popular items
|Gorilla Fries
|$4.49
A bed of our seasoned french fries topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)
|R Founder
|$6.29
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
|R Gordo
|$7.29
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Crawdaddy's Kitchen Food Truck
9370 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport
|Popular items
|Gumbo 12oz
|$12.00
|Cajun Swamp Fries
|$11.50
|Crawfish 3 1/2 Lb Platter
|$22.50
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gibbons Fine Grill
1714 East 70th Street, Shreveport
|Popular items
|Deviled Eggs
|$4.95
Mom's recipe garnished with bacon.
|Fresh North Atlantic Salmon (Lunch Cut)
|$11.95
(Filleted In-House Daily)
Seasoned, grilled and drizzled with champagne lemon butter.
|Firecracker Shrimp
|$8.95
Hand-breaded crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy firecracker sauce.
Pham’s Sandwich Shop
3544 Youree Dr, Shreveport
|Popular items
|P3 Garlic chicken sandwich (Banhmi Ga)
|$8.49
All Sandwiches served with fries
(cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)
|P1 Pham's special (Dac Biet)
|$9.69
Pork loin & ham, pate.
All Sandwiches served with fries
(cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)
|P9 Roasted eggplant sandwich( Ca Tim)
|$8.49
All Sandwiches served with fries
(cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)
Posados Cafe
1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
|Popular items
|Primo Enchiladas Dinner
|$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
|Primo Salad
|$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips.
|Fiesta Nachos
|$13.69
Tortilla chips topped with (4) sauces, refried beans, seasoned beef or chicken, Mexican cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
Fat Calf Brasserie
3030 Creswell Ave, Shreveport
|Popular items
|Cauli Bites
|$12.00
Tossed in garlic and roasted chili oil; topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese and lemon zest
|Brussel Sprouts
|$12.00
Flash fried and tossed in house-made Korean vinaigrette, served with golden raisins, pumpkin seeds and Maldon salt
|Short Rib
|$32.00
parisian gnocchi "mac & cheese" gratin topped with bone marrow and embered onion jam, served with roasted asparagus
BBQ
Retro Downtown Cafe
420 Marshall St, Shreveport
|Popular items
|Diet Coke
|$1.00
|Danish
|$3.00
|peanut butter cookie
|$2.00
Red River River Brewpub
1200 Marshall St Suite #500, Shreveport
|Popular items
|Brewhouse Bacon Jam Burger
|$15.00
|Cheddar Peppers
|$10.00
LarryP's Boiling Pot
420 W Bert Kouns, Shreveport
|Popular items
|Boiled Crawfish (By The Pound)
|$7.50
per lb
|Large Shrimp Platter
|$21.99
(25) Shrimp with Corn and Potatoes
|$20 Snack Sack
|$20.00
2lbs of Crawfish, 6 Shrimp, Corn Potatoes and a Dip.
Cypress by The Revenir
6104 Line Avenue, Shreveport
Real Deal Crawfish Location 2
123 Barataria Blvd, Shreveport
Real Deal Crawfish Location 3
123 Barataria Blvd, Shreveport
Ghost Ramen
166 Ardmore Ave, Shreveport
Real Deal Crawfish Location 4
123 Barataria Blvd, Shreveport
Flames Mediterranean Restaurant
436 Ashley Ridge Blvd, Shreveport
Whisk Dessert Bar
724 Azalea Drive, Shreveport
Bistro To Go-Lassus Lane
748 Lassus Lane, Shreveport