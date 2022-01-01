Shreveport restaurants you'll love

Shreveport restaurants
Toast
  • Shreveport

Shreveport's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Vietnamese
French
Must-try Shreveport restaurants

Posados Cafe image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport

Avg 3.9 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Taco Dinner$11.49
Seasoned beef or chicken.
Beef Fajita Dinner$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Enchilada de Tres$13.69
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
Crawdaddy's Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Crawdaddy's Kitchen

9370 Mansfield Road, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (2179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Tacos$10.99
Prime Boneless Pork Ribeye$15.99
Fried Shrimp Poboy$11.99
Up For Brunch image

 

Up For Brunch

1520 Texas Avenue, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Signature Brunch Roll$13.99
Three Crispy Brunch Egg Rolls filled with Eggs, Cheese, Veggies and your choice of meat. Served with Hot Honey Sauce. Two Eggs and country potatoes.
Omelette$10.99
Your style omelette made to order. Served with our Signature Mini Belgian Cornbread Waffle
Pancake Stack$12.99
Three fluffy pancakes. Served with two eggs, Country Potatoes and bacon or sausage.
Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (490 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
R Gordo$7.29
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
R Plain-o$5.49
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce
Gorilla Fries$4.49
A bed of our seasoned french fries topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)
Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

855 Pierremont Rd Ste 135, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (490 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gorilla Fries$4.49
A bed of our seasoned french fries topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)
R Founder$6.29
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
R Gordo$7.29
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
Crawdaddy's Kitchen Food Truck image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Crawdaddy's Kitchen Food Truck

9370 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (2179 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gumbo 12oz$12.00
Cajun Swamp Fries$11.50
Crawfish 3 1/2 Lb Platter$22.50
Gibbons Fine Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gibbons Fine Grill

1714 East 70th Street, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (777 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Deviled Eggs$4.95
Mom's recipe garnished with bacon.
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon (Lunch Cut)$11.95
(Filleted In-House Daily)
Seasoned, grilled and drizzled with champagne lemon butter.
Firecracker Shrimp$8.95
Hand-breaded crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy firecracker sauce.
Pham’s Sandwich Shop image

 

Pham’s Sandwich Shop

3544 Youree Dr, Shreveport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
P3 Garlic chicken sandwich (Banhmi Ga)$8.49
All Sandwiches served with fries
(cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)
P1 Pham's special (Dac Biet)$9.69
Pork loin & ham, pate.
All Sandwiches served with fries
(cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)
P9 Roasted eggplant sandwich( Ca Tim)$8.49
All Sandwiches served with fries
(cucumber ,carrot pickled, cilantro)
Posados Cafe image

 

Posados Cafe

1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Primo Enchiladas Dinner$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
Primo Salad$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips.
Fiesta Nachos$13.69
Tortilla chips topped with (4) sauces, refried beans, seasoned beef or chicken, Mexican cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
Fat Calf Brasserie image

 

Fat Calf Brasserie

3030 Creswell Ave, Shreveport

Avg 4.7 (286 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cauli Bites$12.00
Tossed in garlic and roasted chili oil; topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese and lemon zest
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Flash fried and tossed in house-made Korean vinaigrette, served with golden raisins, pumpkin seeds and Maldon salt
Short Rib$32.00
parisian gnocchi "mac & cheese" gratin topped with bone marrow and embered onion jam, served with roasted asparagus
Retro Downtown Cafe image

BBQ

Retro Downtown Cafe

420 Marshall St, Shreveport

Avg 4.1 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Diet Coke$1.00
Danish$3.00
peanut butter cookie$2.00
Red River River Brewpub image

 

Red River River Brewpub

1200 Marshall St Suite #500, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brewhouse Bacon Jam Burger$15.00
Cheddar Peppers$10.00
LarryP's Boiling Pot image

 

LarryP's Boiling Pot

420 W Bert Kouns, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boiled Crawfish (By The Pound)$7.50
per lb
Large Shrimp Platter$21.99
(25) Shrimp with Corn and Potatoes
$20 Snack Sack$20.00
2lbs of Crawfish, 6 Shrimp, Corn Potatoes and a Dip.
Cypress by The Revenir image

 

Cypress by The Revenir

6104 Line Avenue, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Real Deal Crawfish Location 2

123 Barataria Blvd, Shreveport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Real Deal Crawfish Location 3

123 Barataria Blvd, Shreveport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Ghost Ramen

166 Ardmore Ave, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Real Deal Crawfish Location 4

123 Barataria Blvd, Shreveport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Flames Mediterranean Restaurant

436 Ashley Ridge Blvd, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Whisk Dessert Bar

724 Azalea Drive, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Bistro To Go-Lassus Lane

748 Lassus Lane, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Shreveport

Tacos

Cake

Chicken Fajitas

Enchiladas

Tortilla Soup

Street Tacos

Nachos

Taco Salad

Lufkin

