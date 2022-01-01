Shreveport Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Shreveport restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Shreveport

Posados Cafe image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport

Avg 3.9 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flautitas$8.89
(6) Chicken and/or Beef flautitas served with jalapeno ranch dressing and queso.
Enchilada de Tres$13.69
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
Cancun$15.99
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
More about Posados Cafe
Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (490 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
R Gordo$7.29
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
R Plain-o$5.49
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce
Gorilla Fries$4.49
A bed of our seasoned french fries topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

855 Pierremont Rd Ste 135, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (490 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gorilla Fries$4.49
A bed of our seasoned french fries topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)
R Founder$6.29
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
R Gordo$7.29
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Posados Cafe image

 

Posados Cafe

1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Primo Enchiladas Dinner$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
Primo Salad$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips.
Fiesta Nachos$13.69
Tortilla chips topped with (4) sauces, refried beans, seasoned beef or chicken, Mexican cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
More about Posados Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Shreveport

Tacos

Chicken Fajitas

Enchiladas

Tortilla Soup

Crispy Beef

Street Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Map

More near Shreveport to explore

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bossier City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Gilmer

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Lindale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Monroe

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston