Shreveport Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Shreveport
Posados Cafe
9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport
|Popular items
|Flautitas
|$8.89
(6) Chicken and/or Beef flautitas served with jalapeno ranch dressing and queso.
|Enchilada de Tres
|$13.69
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
|Cancun
|$15.99
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
Dillas Quesadillas
440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
|Popular items
|R Gordo
|$7.29
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
|R Plain-o
|$5.49
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce
|Gorilla Fries
|$4.49
A bed of our seasoned french fries topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)
Dillas Quesadillas
855 Pierremont Rd Ste 135, Shreveport
|Popular items
|Gorilla Fries
|$4.49
A bed of our seasoned french fries topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)
|R Founder
|$6.29
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
|R Gordo
|$7.29
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
Posados Cafe
1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
|Popular items
|Primo Enchiladas Dinner
|$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
|Primo Salad
|$14.49
Choice of (1) Primo Meat, fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips.
|Fiesta Nachos
|$13.69
Tortilla chips topped with (4) sauces, refried beans, seasoned beef or chicken, Mexican cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.