Bread pudding in Shreveport

Shreveport restaurants
Shreveport restaurants that serve bread pudding

Crawdaddy's Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Crawdaddy's Kitchen

9370 Mansfield Road, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (2179 reviews)
Takeout
BREAD PUDDING$6.99
More about Crawdaddy's Kitchen
Crawdaddy's Kitchen Food Truck image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Crawdaddy's Kitchen Food Truck

9370 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (2179 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Crawdaddy's Kitchen Food Truck

