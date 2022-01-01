Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Shreveport

Shreveport restaurants
Shreveport restaurants that serve cake

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport

Avg 3.9 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sabros Cake Balls$3.99
Delicious fried cake balls with icing on the inside. Warm and ready to be dipped in syrup!
More about Posados Cafe
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Crawdaddy's Kitchen

9370 Mansfield Road, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (2179 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes & Etouffee$17.49
More about Crawdaddy's Kitchen
Posados Cafe

1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sabros Cake Balls$3.99
Delicious fried cake balls with icing on the inside. Warm and ready to be dipped in syrup!
More about Posados Cafe
BBQ

Retro Downtown Cafe

420 Marshall St, Shreveport

Avg 4.1 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Retro Crack Cake$3.00
More about Retro Downtown Cafe

