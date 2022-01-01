Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Shreveport

Go
Shreveport restaurants
Toast

Shreveport restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport

Avg 3.9 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$6.09
Served with your choice of (2) sides.
Fried Chicken Strips$10.99
(5) Fried chicken strips served with french fries.
More about Posados Cafe
Crawdaddy's Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Crawdaddy's Kitchen

9370 Mansfield Road, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (2179 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips$5.99
More about Crawdaddy's Kitchen
Gibbons Fine Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gibbons Fine Grill

1714 East 70th Street, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (777 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Chicken Tenders$12.95
Fried shrimp and crispy chicken tenders.
Ribs & Chicken Tenders$18.95
Slab of ribs, golden chicken tenders, French fries, and cole slaw.
More about Gibbons Fine Grill
Item pic

 

Posados Cafe

1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Strips$10.99
(5) Fried chicken strips served with french fries.
More about Posados Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Shreveport

Key Lime Pies

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Fajitas

Salmon

Brisket

Crispy Tacos

Street Tacos

Map

More near Shreveport to explore

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bossier City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Gilmer

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Lindale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston