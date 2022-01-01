Chicken tenders in Shreveport
Shreveport restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Posados Cafe
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.09
Served with your choice of (2) sides.
|Fried Chicken Strips
|$10.99
(5) Fried chicken strips served with french fries.
More about Crawdaddy's Kitchen
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Crawdaddy's Kitchen
9370 Mansfield Road, Shreveport
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$5.99
More about Gibbons Fine Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gibbons Fine Grill
1714 East 70th Street, Shreveport
|Shrimp & Chicken Tenders
|$12.95
Fried shrimp and crispy chicken tenders.
|Ribs & Chicken Tenders
|$18.95
Slab of ribs, golden chicken tenders, French fries, and cole slaw.