Chipotle chicken in Shreveport

Shreveport restaurants
Shreveport restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe - Shreveport/Mansfield

9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport

Avg 3.9 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Plate$12.99
More about Posados Cafe - Shreveport/Mansfield
Posados Cafe - Shreve-1

1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Plate$12.99
More about Posados Cafe - Shreve-1

