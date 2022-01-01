Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy beef in
Shreveport
/
Shreveport
/
Crispy Beef
Shreveport restaurants that serve crispy beef
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport
Avg 3.9
(183 reviews)
Beef Crispy Taco
$3.89
More about Posados Cafe
Posados Cafe
1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
No reviews yet
Beef Crispy Taco
$3.89
More about Posados Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Shreveport
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Taco Salad
Enchiladas
Mahi Mahi
Cheeseburgers
Meat Pies
Chicken Fajitas
Street Tacos
More near Shreveport to explore
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Longview
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Bossier City
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Ruston
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Texarkana
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Gilmer
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Lindale
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Longview
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Ruston
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Texarkana
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(531 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(864 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston