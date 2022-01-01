Fajitas in Shreveport
Shreveport restaurants that serve fajitas
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport
|Beef Fajita Dinner
|$20.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Shrimp & Chicken Fajita Dinner
|$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Shrimp & Beef Fajita Dinner
|$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Posados Cafe
1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
|Shrimp Fajita Dinner
|$22.39
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Shrimp & Beef Fajita Dinner
|$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Lunch Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.99
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita quesadilla with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with your choice of (2) sides.