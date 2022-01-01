Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French onion soup in
Shreveport
/
Shreveport
/
French Onion Soup
Shreveport restaurants that serve french onion soup
Fat Calf Brasserie
3030 Creswell Ave, Shreveport
Avg 4.7
(286 reviews)
French Onion Soup
$12.00
More about Fat Calf Brasserie
The Noble Savage
417 Texas St, Shreveport
No reviews yet
French Onion Soup
$8.00
More about The Noble Savage
