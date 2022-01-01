Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Shreveport

Shreveport restaurants
Shreveport restaurants that serve french onion soup

Fat Calf Brasserie image

 

Fat Calf Brasserie

3030 Creswell Ave, Shreveport

Avg 4.7 (286 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Onion Soup$12.00
More about Fat Calf Brasserie
Consumer pic

 

The Noble Savage

417 Texas St, Shreveport

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Soup$8.00
More about The Noble Savage

