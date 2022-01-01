Grits in Shreveport
Shreveport restaurants that serve grits
More about Abby Singer's Bistro - 617 Texas St
Abby Singer's Bistro - 617 Texas St
617 Texas St, Shreveport
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.50
pan-seared shrimp in house seafood cream sauce served over creamy cheese grits
More about Up For Brunch
Up For Brunch
1520 Texas Avenue, Shreveport
|Cup of Shrimp & grits
|$7.99
|Cajun Catfish and Grits
|$15.99
Catfish strips served in our cajun cream sauce over country cheese grits with one of our Signature Cornbread mini belgian waffle.
|Shrimp and Grits
|$14.99
Jumbo shrimp served with our cajun cream sauce over country cheese grits (bacon and green onions topping optional) and one our Signature cornbread mini belgian waffle.