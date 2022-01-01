Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Shreveport

Shreveport restaurants
Shreveport restaurants that serve grits

Abby Singer's Bistro - 617 Texas St

617 Texas St, Shreveport

Shrimp & Grits$18.50
pan-seared shrimp in house seafood cream sauce served over creamy cheese grits
Up For Brunch

1520 Texas Avenue, Shreveport

Cup of Shrimp & grits$7.99
Cajun Catfish and Grits$15.99
Catfish strips served in our cajun cream sauce over country cheese grits with one of our Signature Cornbread mini belgian waffle.
Shrimp and Grits$14.99
Jumbo shrimp served with our cajun cream sauce over country cheese grits (bacon and green onions topping optional) and one our Signature cornbread mini belgian waffle.
