Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Shreveport

Go
Shreveport restaurants
Toast

Shreveport restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Fat Calf Brasserie image

 

Fat Calf Brasserie

3030 Creswell Ave, Shreveport

Avg 4.7 (286 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb shank$46.00
More about Fat Calf Brasserie
Restaurant banner

 

Flames Mediterranean Restaurant - 436 Ashley Ridge Blvd

436 Ashley Ridge Blvd, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lamb Shank$18.00
Shank of lamb braised & served in a savory broth. Served with your choice of rice.
More about Flames Mediterranean Restaurant - 436 Ashley Ridge Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Shreveport

Grilled Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken

Green Beans

Short Ribs

Caesar Salad

Cornbread

Map

More near Shreveport to explore

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bossier City

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lindale

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Gilmer

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Longview

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Monroe

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (726 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1017 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston