Lamb shanks in
Shreveport
/
Shreveport
/
Lamb Shanks
Shreveport restaurants that serve lamb shanks
Fat Calf Brasserie
3030 Creswell Ave, Shreveport
Avg 4.7
(286 reviews)
Lamb shank
$46.00
More about Fat Calf Brasserie
Flames Mediterranean Restaurant - 436 Ashley Ridge Blvd
436 Ashley Ridge Blvd, Shreveport
No reviews yet
Lamb Shank
$18.00
Shank of lamb braised & served in a savory broth. Served with your choice of rice.
More about Flames Mediterranean Restaurant - 436 Ashley Ridge Blvd
