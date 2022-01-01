Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Meat pies in
Shreveport
/
Shreveport
/
Meat Pies
Shreveport restaurants that serve meat pies
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Crawdaddy's Kitchen
9370 Mansfield Road, Shreveport
Avg 4.6
(2179 reviews)
Meat Pie
$5.99
Meat Pie & Cup Gumbo
$9.49
More about Crawdaddy's Kitchen
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Crawdaddy's Kitchen Food Truck
9370 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport
Avg 4.6
(2179 reviews)
Nat. Meat Pie
$6.50
More about Crawdaddy's Kitchen Food Truck
Browse other tasty dishes in Shreveport
Chicken Enchiladas
Crispy Tacos
Taco Salad
Pies
Chicken Salad
Chopped Salad
Quesadillas
Salmon
More near Shreveport to explore
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Longview
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Bossier City
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Ruston
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Texarkana
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Gilmer
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Lindale
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Longview
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Ruston
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Texarkana
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(531 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(864 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston