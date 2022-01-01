Nachos in Shreveport
Shreveport restaurants that serve nachos
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport
|Primo Fiesta Nachos
|$16.49
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of (1) primo meat, Mexican cheese, beans, four sauces, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
|Cheese Nachos
|$6.59
Tortilla chips topped with Mexican cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
|Bean Nachos
|$7.49
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
Dillas Quesadillas
440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
|R Brisket Nacho Dilla
|$7.99
2022 Madness Winner!
Brisket, Fresh Jalapenos, Seasoned Chips, Queso Drizzle and Jalapeno Ranch for dipping!
|G Brisket Nacho Dilla
|$13.49
2022 Madness Winner!
Brisket, Fresh Jalapenos, Seasoned Chips, Queso Drizzle and Jalapeno Ranch for dipping!
Dillas Quesadillas
855 Pierremont Rd Ste 135, Shreveport
|R Brisket Nacho Dilla
|$7.99
2022 Madness Winner!
Brisket, Fresh Jalapenos, Seasoned Chips, Queso Drizzle and Jalapeno Ranch for dipping!
|G Brisket Nacho Dilla
|$13.49
2022 Madness Winner!
Brisket, Fresh Jalapenos, Seasoned Chips, Queso Drizzle and Jalapeno Ranch for dipping!
Posados Cafe
1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
|Primo Fiesta Nachos
|$16.49
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of (1) primo meat, Mexican cheese, beans, four sauces, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
|Bean Nachos
|$7.49
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
|Fiesta Nachos
|$14.39
Tortilla chips topped with (4) sauces, refried beans, seasoned beef or chicken, Mexican cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.