Nachos in Shreveport

Shreveport restaurants
Shreveport restaurants that serve nachos

Primo Fiesta Nachos image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport

Avg 3.9 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Primo Fiesta Nachos$16.49
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of (1) primo meat, Mexican cheese, beans, four sauces, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
Cheese Nachos$6.59
Tortilla chips topped with Mexican cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
Bean Nachos$7.49
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
More about Posados Cafe
Item pic

 

Dillas Quesadillas

440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (490 reviews)
Takeout
R Brisket Nacho Dilla$7.99
2022 Madness Winner!
Brisket, Fresh Jalapenos, Seasoned Chips, Queso Drizzle and Jalapeno Ranch for dipping!
G Brisket Nacho Dilla$13.49
2022 Madness Winner!
Brisket, Fresh Jalapenos, Seasoned Chips, Queso Drizzle and Jalapeno Ranch for dipping!
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Item pic

 

Dillas Quesadillas

855 Pierremont Rd Ste 135, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (490 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
R Brisket Nacho Dilla$7.99
2022 Madness Winner!
Brisket, Fresh Jalapenos, Seasoned Chips, Queso Drizzle and Jalapeno Ranch for dipping!
G Brisket Nacho Dilla$13.49
2022 Madness Winner!
Brisket, Fresh Jalapenos, Seasoned Chips, Queso Drizzle and Jalapeno Ranch for dipping!
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Primo Fiesta Nachos image

 

Posados Cafe

1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Primo Fiesta Nachos$16.49
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of (1) primo meat, Mexican cheese, beans, four sauces, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
Bean Nachos$7.49
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, and jalapeños.
Fiesta Nachos$14.39
Tortilla chips topped with (4) sauces, refried beans, seasoned beef or chicken, Mexican cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
More about Posados Cafe

