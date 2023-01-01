Risotto in Shreveport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cypress by The Revenir

6104 Line Avenue, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Heirloom Rice Risotto$27.00
Louisiana Heirloom Rice, Foraged Mushrooms, Seasonal Vegetables, Parmesan
More about Cypress by The Revenir
Fat Calf Brasserie image

 

Fat Calf Brasserie

3030 Creswell Ave, Shreveport

Avg 4.7 (286 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Truffle Risotto$31.00
More about Fat Calf Brasserie

