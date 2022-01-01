Salmon in Shreveport
Shreveport restaurants that serve salmon
More about Gibbons Fine Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gibbons Fine Grill
1714 East 70th Street, Shreveport
|Salmon, Quinoa & Kale
|$12.95
Grilled North Atlantic salmon, quinoa, baby kale, golden raisins and love tossed in our house vinaigrette.
|Fresh North Atlantic Salmon (Dinner Cut)
|$15.95
(Filleted In-House Daily)
Seasoned, grilled and drizzled with champagne lemon butter.
|Cedar Planked Salmon
|$16.95
Grilled on a cedar plank, topped with fresh pineapple salsa, and drizzled with bourbon glaze.
More about Pham’s Sandwich Shop
Pham’s Sandwich Shop
3544 Youree Dr, Shreveport
|R5 Grilled Salmon with Egg(ca hoi nuong)
|$16.49