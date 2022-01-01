Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Shreveport

Shreveport restaurants
Shreveport restaurants that serve salmon

Gibbons Fine Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gibbons Fine Grill

1714 East 70th Street, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (777 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon, Quinoa & Kale$12.95
Grilled North Atlantic salmon, quinoa, baby kale, golden raisins and love tossed in our house vinaigrette.
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon (Dinner Cut)$15.95
(Filleted In-House Daily)
Seasoned, grilled and drizzled with champagne lemon butter.
Cedar Planked Salmon$16.95
Grilled on a cedar plank, topped with fresh pineapple salsa, and drizzled with bourbon glaze.
More about Gibbons Fine Grill
Pham’s Sandwich Shop image

 

Pham’s Sandwich Shop

3544 Youree Dr, Shreveport

No reviews yet
Takeout
R5 Grilled Salmon with Egg(ca hoi nuong)$16.49
More about Pham’s Sandwich Shop
Fat Calf Brasserie image

 

Fat Calf Brasserie

3030 Creswell Ave, Shreveport

Avg 4.7 (286 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Juniper & Riesling Atlantic Salmon$29.00
More about Fat Calf Brasserie

