Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Shreveport

Go
Shreveport restaurants
Toast

Shreveport restaurants that serve scallops

Consumer pic

 

Cypress by The Revenir

6104 Line Avenue, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Scallops$26.00
Diver Scallops, Braised Collards, Bacon Jam, Sweet Potato Puree, Crispy Leeks
More about Cypress by The Revenir
Fat Calf Brasserie image

 

Fat Calf Brasserie

3030 Creswell Ave, Shreveport

Avg 4.7 (286 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seared Scallops$40.00
More about Fat Calf Brasserie

Browse other tasty dishes in Shreveport

Hummus

Fish And Chips

Risotto

Cornbread

Corn Dogs

Grits

Green Beans

Brisket

Map

More near Shreveport to explore

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bossier City

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lindale

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Gilmer

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Longview

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Monroe

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1030 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston