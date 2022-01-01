Shrimp fajitas in Shreveport
Shreveport restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about Posados Cafe
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport
|Shrimp & Chicken Fajita Dinner
|$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Shrimp & Beef Fajita Dinner
|$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Beef, Chicken, & Shrimp Combo Fajita Dinner
|$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
More about Posados Cafe
Posados Cafe
1365 ast Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport
|Shrimp Fajita Dinner
|$22.39
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Shrimp & Beef Fajita Dinner
|$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Shrimp & Chicken Fajita Dinner
|$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.