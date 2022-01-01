Tacos in Shreveport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport

Avg 3.9 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.99
Fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips with choice of chicken or beef.
Crispy Taco Dinner$11.99
Seasoned beef or chicken.
Soft Beef Taco$3.89
More about Posados Cafe
Crawdaddy's Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Crawdaddy's Kitchen

9370 Mansfield Road, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (2179 reviews)
Takeout
Taco - Single$4.99
More about Crawdaddy's Kitchen
Up For Brunch image

 

Up For Brunch

1520 Texas Avenue, Shreveport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Tacos$11.99
More about Up For Brunch
Gibbons Fine Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gibbons Fine Grill

1714 East 70th Street, Shreveport

Avg 4.6 (777 reviews)
Takeout
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$9.95
Crispy firecracker shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and crema in a flour tortillas.
More about Gibbons Fine Grill
