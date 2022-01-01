Tacos in Shreveport
Shreveport restaurants that serve tacos
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
9165 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
Fresh garden mix, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican cheese, and seasoned tortilla chips with choice of chicken or beef.
|Crispy Taco Dinner
|$11.99
Seasoned beef or chicken.
|Soft Beef Taco
|$3.89
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Crawdaddy's Kitchen
9370 Mansfield Road, Shreveport
|Taco - Single
|$4.99
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gibbons Fine Grill
1714 East 70th Street, Shreveport
|Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
|$9.95
Crispy firecracker shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and crema in a flour tortillas.