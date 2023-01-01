Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rangoon in Shrewsbury

Go
Shrewsbury restaurants
Toast

Shrewsbury restaurants that serve crab rangoon

Crab image

 

Thai & I - Shrewsbury

274 South St, Shrewsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$8.95
More about Thai & I - Shrewsbury
Banner pic

 

Thai Place Shrewsbury - 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A

50 Boston Turnpike Suite A, Shrewsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoons$7.00
Crab meat and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin then fried until crispy and served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Thai Place Shrewsbury - 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A

Browse other tasty dishes in Shrewsbury

Wontons

Thai Tea

Pad See

Thai Coffee

Mango Sticky Rice

Fried Rice

Wonton Soup

Rangoon

Map

More near Shrewsbury to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Boylston

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (789 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1763 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (692 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston