Mango sticky rice in
Shrewsbury
/
Shrewsbury
/
Mango Sticky Rice
Shrewsbury restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
Thai & I - Shrewsbury
274 South St, Shrewsbury
No reviews yet
Mango Sticky Rice
$9.95
More about Thai & I - Shrewsbury
Thai Place Shrewsbury - 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A
50 Boston Turnpike Suite A, Shrewsbury
No reviews yet
Mango Sticky Rice
$7.00
More about Thai Place Shrewsbury - 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A
