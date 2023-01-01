Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury restaurants
Shrewsbury restaurants that serve pad thai

Pad Thai Dinner image

 

Thai & I - Shrewsbury

274 South St, Shrewsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai Dinner$0.00
Pad Thai$0.00
More about Thai & I - Shrewsbury
Banner pic

 

Thai Place Shrewsbury - 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A

50 Boston Turnpike Suite A, Shrewsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
D- Pad Thai$13.95
A well known Thai noodle, stir fried with shrimp, chicken, egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts.
D- Vegetable Pad Thai$13.50
Assorted vegetables stir fried with Thai rice noodle, tofu and ground peanuts.
More about Thai Place Shrewsbury - 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A

Map

Map

