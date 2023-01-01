Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Papaya salad in
Shrewsbury
/
Shrewsbury
/
Papaya Salad
Shrewsbury restaurants that serve papaya salad
Thai & I - Shrewsbury
274 South St, Shrewsbury
No reviews yet
Papaya Salad
$14.95
More about Thai & I - Shrewsbury
Thai Place Shrewsbury - 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A
50 Boston Turnpike Suite A, Shrewsbury
No reviews yet
Papaya Salad
$12.95
Our special salad with shredded green papaya, tossed with carrots, tomato, lime, fresh garlic and chili pepper.
More about Thai Place Shrewsbury - 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A
Browse other tasty dishes in Shrewsbury
Yellow Curry
Sticky Rice
Wontons
Wonton Soup
Dumplings
Curry Puffs
Pad See
Thai Tea
More near Shrewsbury to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Marlborough
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Northborough
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Westborough
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
West Boylston
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Holden
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Whitinsville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(610 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.8
(11 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(672 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(170 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1574 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(587 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(311 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston