Papaya salad in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury restaurants
Shrewsbury restaurants that serve papaya salad

Item pic

 

Thai & I - Shrewsbury

274 South St, Shrewsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papaya Salad$14.95
More about Thai & I - Shrewsbury
Banner pic

 

Thai Place Shrewsbury - 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A

50 Boston Turnpike Suite A, Shrewsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papaya Salad$12.95
Our special salad with shredded green papaya, tossed with carrots, tomato, lime, fresh garlic and chili pepper.
More about Thai Place Shrewsbury - 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A

