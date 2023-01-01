Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Wontons in
Shrewsbury
/
Shrewsbury
/
Wontons
Shrewsbury restaurants that serve wontons
Thai & I - Shrewsbury
274 South St, Shrewsbury
No reviews yet
Wonton Soup
$6.95
More about Thai & I - Shrewsbury
Thai Place Shrewsbury - 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A
50 Boston Turnpike Suite A, Shrewsbury
No reviews yet
Thai Wonton Soup
$5.00
Ground chicken and shrimp filled wontons with napa and scallions in house broth.
More about Thai Place Shrewsbury - 50 Boston Turnpike Suite A
