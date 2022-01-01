Shrewsbury restaurants you'll love

Shrewsbury restaurants
Toast
  • Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury's top cuisines

Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Must-try Shrewsbury restaurants

Hearthly Burger image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hearthly Burger

520 Broad St, Shrewsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Burger$11.95
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Vegenaise
Fried Chicken Burger$13.90
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Hot Honey or OG Sauce
Chicken Bites$9.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bites (6 Piece or 10 Piece)
More about Hearthly Burger
Greens and Grains image

 

Greens and Grains

454 Shrewsbury Plaza, Shrewsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Wrap/Pita$10.00
Falafel Patties, Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce, Cucumbers and Homemade Sriracha Tahini on your choice of Whole Wheat Wrap or Pita (can be made gluten free on a gluten free wrap)
Duo$11.50
Choice of Kale or Spinach Base + Choice of 2 Toppings + Choice of Dressing + Served with Grilled Pita on the Side
Buffalo Chk’n Ranch Sandwich$9.00
Buffalo Chk'n Pattie, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes + Homemade Ranch on Toasted Farmhouse Bun (not gluten free)
More about Greens and Grains
Bagelmasters image

 

Bagelmasters

661 Broad St, Shrewsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Everything Bagel$1.20
Plain Bagel$1.20
Pork Roll Egg & Cheese$5.35
More about Bagelmasters
Chicken Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Chicken Kitchen

420 Shrewsbury Plaza, Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
More about Chicken Kitchen
The Baker's Grove image

 

The Baker's Grove

524 Broad Street, Shrewsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Baker's Grove
Corbo & Sons Osteria image

 

Corbo & Sons Osteria

555 Shrewsbury Ave, Shrewsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cacio e Pepe$19.00
homemade ricotta gnocchi, pecorino,
black pepper
White Rosemary$19.00
local ricotta, rosemary, caramelized onions, garlic confit
Nonno$17.00
local mozzarella, pomodoro, grana padano, sicilian oregano
More about Corbo & Sons Osteria
