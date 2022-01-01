Shrewsbury restaurants you'll love
More about Hearthly Burger
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hearthly Burger
520 Broad St, Shrewsbury
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Burger
|$11.95
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Vegenaise
|Fried Chicken Burger
|$13.90
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Hot Honey or OG Sauce
|Chicken Bites
|$9.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bites (6 Piece or 10 Piece)
More about Greens and Grains
Greens and Grains
454 Shrewsbury Plaza, Shrewsbury
|Popular items
|Falafel Wrap/Pita
|$10.00
Falafel Patties, Tomatoes, Onions, Lettuce, Cucumbers and Homemade Sriracha Tahini on your choice of Whole Wheat Wrap or Pita (can be made gluten free on a gluten free wrap)
|Duo
|$11.50
Choice of Kale or Spinach Base + Choice of 2 Toppings + Choice of Dressing + Served with Grilled Pita on the Side
|Buffalo Chk’n Ranch Sandwich
|$9.00
Buffalo Chk'n Pattie, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes + Homemade Ranch on Toasted Farmhouse Bun (not gluten free)
More about Bagelmasters
Bagelmasters
661 Broad St, Shrewsbury
|Popular items
|Everything Bagel
|$1.20
|Plain Bagel
|$1.20
|Pork Roll Egg & Cheese
|$5.35
More about Chicken Kitchen
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Chicken Kitchen
420 Shrewsbury Plaza, Shrewsbury
More about Corbo & Sons Osteria
Corbo & Sons Osteria
555 Shrewsbury Ave, Shrewsbury
|Popular items
|Cacio e Pepe
|$19.00
homemade ricotta gnocchi, pecorino,
black pepper
|White Rosemary
|$19.00
local ricotta, rosemary, caramelized onions, garlic confit
|Nonno
|$17.00
local mozzarella, pomodoro, grana padano, sicilian oregano