Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bisque in
Shrewsbury
/
Shrewsbury
/
Bisque
Shrewsbury restaurants that serve bisque
Greens and Grains - Shrewsbury NJ
454 Shrewsbury Plaza, Shrewsbury
No reviews yet
Eggplant & Tomato Bisque
$6.50
More about Greens and Grains - Shrewsbury NJ
Corbo & Sons Osteria
555 Shrewsbury Ave, Shrewsbury
No reviews yet
Spiced Sweet Potato Bisque
$12.00
More about Corbo & Sons Osteria
Browse other tasty dishes in Shrewsbury
Chicken Tenders
Pies
Chicken Sandwiches
Macaroni Salad
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Chef Salad
Garden Salad
More near Shrewsbury to explore
Asbury Park
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Red Bank
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Long Branch
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Rumson
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Fair Haven
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Holmdel
No reviews yet
Eatontown
Avg 3.2
(4 restaurants)
Highlands
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1867 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(578 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(268 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(188 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(630 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston