Go
Toast

Shrimp Lips Seafood

Please bring ID and Credit Card for proof of purchase

1622 Parsons Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lobster Fries Small$9.00
Fish Meal$14.99
2pc Tilapia, Whiting or Cod, served with Cajun Fries & 2 Hushpuppies
Cajun Egg$1.50
Fish and Shrimp Platter (2pc Fish,7shrimp)$23.99
Tilapia, Whiting, or Cod, with 7 Jumbo Shrimp served with Cajun Fries & 2 Hushpuppies
Lobster Fries Large$11.99
Cajun Corn$2.00
Lobster Mac$7.50
Half Shrimp Combo ( 9 Shrimp)$18.99
10 jumbo Cajun Jumbo Shrimp served with 2 sides
Catfish Meal$16.99
2pc Catfish served with Cajun Fries & 2 Hushpuppies
Cajun Sausage$1.50
See full menu

Location

1622 Parsons Ave

Columbus OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tee Jaye's #1

No reviews yet

Down Home Country Cooking At It's Best!

Steel Mill Tavern

No reviews yet

Gay owned neighborhood bar

South Side Roots

No reviews yet

The mission of Mid-Ohio Foodbank is to end hunger one nourishing meal at a time and co-create a sustainable community where everyone thrives.
At South Side Roots we care about engaging and fostering community as much as we do about providing food that is fresh, nutritious and affordable to the neighborhood. Both the cafe and garden level corridor are designed to be warm, welcoming environments where people can eat, hang out, volunteer their time, and be around their neighbors. Make the cafe your new spot for weekday lunch, join us Tuesday evening for our community meal, stop by the market to pick up some groceries, or book us for your next catered event!

Sand Pebble

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston