Go
A map showing the location of Shrimpies, Inc - 523 John PriceView gallery

Shrimpies, Inc - 523 John Price

Open today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

523 John Price

Blanco, TX 78606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

523 John Price, Blanco TX 78606

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

GOOD BURGER CO. - CAFE
orange starNo Reviews
1705 Ranch Road 165 Blanco, TX 78606
View restaurantnext
Old Ironhorse Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
621 Chandler St Blanco, TX 78606
View restaurantnext
Texas Cannon Brewing Company - 307 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
307 4th Street Blanco, TX 78606
View restaurantnext
Kai-Simone Winery
orange starNo Reviews
7590 Old Spring Branch Rd Spring Branch, TX 78070
View restaurantnext
Robert's by the Lake
orange starNo Reviews
20884 Farm to Market Road 306 Canyon Lake, TX 78133
View restaurantnext
Wicked Good Pizza (Tamarack)
orange star3.5 • 17
110 Tamarack Drive Canyon Lake, TX 78133
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Blanco

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Shrimpies, Inc - 523 John Price

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston