Shubie's Marketplace, Wines & Spirits

Come in and enjoy!

16 Atlantic Ave • $$$

Avg 4.6 (613 reviews)

Popular Items

Strawberries (16 oz)$5.99
Baked In Brooklyn Sea Salt Pita Chips$4.99
8 oz
Moulin de Gassac French Rose$12.99
Honeycrisp Apples$2.49
Nashoba Sourdough$4.99
Dom's Original Steaktips (Local) 1.4 Lbs$25.00
California BLT$11.99
Oven-roasted turkey, housemade guacamole, applewood-smoked bacon, lemon mayo, lettuce, tomato
Mckenzie All-Natural Turkey Breast, 1/2 Lb$5.00
Iggy's Baguette$3.39
Rickshaw Pinot Noir$14.99
750 ml
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

16 Atlantic Ave

Marblehead MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

