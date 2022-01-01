We work hard to build a vibrant community that supports sustainable practices and gives our customers a fun, friendly environment to eat, drink, and be merry in! Whether at our restaurant or brewery, we strive to bring remarkable beer and food to the northern Pittsburgh area. We believe that there's a beer out there for everyone, you just haven't found it yet.



PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

205 S Main St. • $$