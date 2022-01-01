Go
We work hard to build a vibrant community that supports sustainable practices and gives our customers a fun, friendly environment to eat, drink, and be merry in! Whether at our restaurant or brewery, we strive to bring remarkable beer and food to the northern Pittsburgh area. We believe that there's a beer out there for everyone, you just haven't found it yet.

Fat Tuesday Noodle Bowl$18.00
ramen noodles, blackened shrimp, andouille sausage, fresh jalapeño, scallions, baby corn in a cajun style seafood and pork based broth with an Old Bay soft boiled egg* | spicy $.50
sub chicken breast for shrimp or sausage +$2
Kids Nuggets$8.00
NEW! Fried Rice 2.0$16.00
choose fried chicken or pork belly, egg, mushroom, onion, carrot, kimchi**, scallions, and yum yum sauce
spicy +$.50 | chicken and pork belly + $3
Lady Cluck Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
ShuBrew's famous fried chicken sandwich. Choose Plain, BBQ, Hot, or ShuBrew Hot sauce. Comes with pickles, onion, mayo, & lettuce, on a Mediterra Bakery Brioche bun. Try with an IPA or Kölsch
*shrimp is fried in same fryer for special this weekend.
Pretzilla (V)$13.00
huge baked pretzel, cuban mustard, cheese sauce
Honey Pig$16.00
brick cheese, pickled red onion, pork belly, honey, chipotle-lime sour cream, cilantro
Buffalo Life (circle the wagons)$16.00
brick cheese, fried chicken, blue cheese, cheddar, banana peppers, ranch, buffalo sauce
A Lovely Cheese Pizza$10.00
A thick crust pizza cooked in steel pans with brick cheese and sauce on top.
Fast Food Burger$16.00
ground chuck/shortrib/brisket , American cheese, pickles, onion, lettuce, Shu sauce on a Hawaiian bun
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Takeout

205 S Main St.

Zelienople PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
