Shuck N Jive
Come in and enjoy!
5315 Greenville Ave Suite 100
Popular Items
Location
5315 Greenville Ave Suite 100
DALLAS TX
|Sunday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
OAK'D BBQ
Welcome to OAK’D, located in Dallas’ Old Town where we proudly serve hand-crafted Texas BBQ. Our brisket is an art form all its own, infused with the vanilla-tinged flavor of Texas Post OAK smoke and cradled in a peppery bark.
Our brisket isn’t the only thing that’s unbelievable here, so is each item else on our chef-driven menu. Everything from our scratch kitchen is locally and regionally sourced; flavored just right, no matter what’s in season. From the wide variety of perfectly smoked meats to our gourmet sides and homemade ice cream, biscuits and pies, there’s something for everyone here at OAK’D.
Yumilicious Greenville
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Life Better Blended
Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.