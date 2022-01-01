Go
Shucker's at the Gulf Shore

The best open air dining in all of Southwest Florida.

SEAFOOD • GRILL

1250 Estero Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1428 reviews)

Popular Items

Beach Bread
Tacos$19.00
Kids Boneless Wings$8.00
Shucker's Quesadilla
Coconut Shrimp$15.00
Wet Beach Burrito$16.00
Shrimp Po' Boy$17.00
Grouper Sandwich$21.00
Boneless Wings$11.00
Bruschetta Chicken$21.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Live Music
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1250 Estero Blvd

Fort Myers Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
