Shug's After Hours

Our after hours ghost kitchen incubator 👻

3020 Mockingbird Lane

Popular Items

Shug ⭐️
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese with a Hashbrown on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.
Please select "Egg Sandwich" at the top of the menu if you'd like to build your own item.
Spicy Shug 🌶
Bacon, Egg and Pepper Jack Cheese with a Hashbrown and Hot Sauce on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.
Please select "Egg Sandwich" at the top of the menu if you'd like to build your own item.
Shug's Loaded Fries 🍟$10.00
Build Your Own Loaded Fries with Choice of Cheese, Bacon Bits, Jalapeños, Truffle, Chili, Scallions and Sauce
Bagel With Spread 🥯
Your Choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox Spread, Butter, Peanut Butter, Jelly or Guacamole + Add-Ons!
Deli Sandwich 🥪
Build a Sandwich from Scratch With Your Choice of Protein, Cheese, Veggies, Sauce and More!
Pizza Bagel 🍕
Melted Mozzarella and Marinara on an Open Face Bagel with Your Choice of Add-Ons
Egg Sandwich 🍳
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich With Your Choice of Bread, Meat, 2 Eggs, Cheese and Add-Ons!
If you want to build a sandwich with no egg, please select "Deli Sandwich"
After Hours Sides 👻
FRIED PICKLES ~ MOZZ STICKS ~ MAC & CHEESE BITES ~ TRUFFLE FRIES ~ ONION RINGS
Bottled Beverage
ORANGE JUICE ~ GATORADE ~ ARIZONA ~ WATER ~ SODA ~ PEDIALYTE ~ CELCIUS ~ HIGH BREW + MUCH MORE
If you have a flavor preference, please specify in the comment section below and we will do our best to accommodate.
Chicken Nuggets 🐔
Chicken Nuggies! Choice of 4-piece, 8-piece or 12-piece with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce
Location

3020 Mockingbird Lane

Dallas TX

Sunday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
