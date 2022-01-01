Shug's After Hours
Our after hours ghost kitchen incubator 👻
3020 Mockingbird Lane
Popular Items
Location
3020 Mockingbird Lane
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hyena Comedy Night Club
Come in and enjoy!
The People's Last Stand
During this time of crisis and social distancing, we are switching to pick up and local delivery (2 mile radius) only.
We are still offering our full cocktail menu as well as larger 1L and .75L bottles to get you and those sharing your quarantine through these tough times.
Cafe 43
Come in and enjoy!!
Shug's Bagels
Open 7 days a week - Come in and enjoy!