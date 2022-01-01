Go
Shug's Bagels

Open 7 days a week - Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS

3020 Mockingbird Lane • $$

Avg 4.2 (462 reviews)

Popular Items

Deli Sandwich 🥪
Build a Sandwich from Scratch With Your Choice of Protein, Cheese, Veggies, Sauce and More!
Bagel & Lox 🐟
Build Your Own Bagel & Lox Sandwich with Nova, Pastrami Lox, Gravlax, Cream Cheese, Veggies and More!
Single Bagel 🥯$2.00
Bagel With Nothing On It: Sliced, Toasted or As Is
Spreads By The Pound 🧈
CREAM CHEESE ~ LOX SPREAD ~ BUTTER ~ PEANUT BUTTER ~ JELLY ~ GUACAMOLE ~ PIMENTO CHEESE
Bottled Beverage
ORANGE JUICE ~ GATORADE ~ ARIZONA ~ WATER ~ SODA ~ PEDIALYTE ~ CELCIUS ~ HIGH BREW + MUCH MORE
If you have a flavor preference, please specify in the comment section below and we will do our best to accommodate.
Egg Sandwich 🍳
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich With Your Choice of Bread, Meat, 2 Eggs, Cheese and Add-Ons!
If you want to build a sandwich with no egg, please select "Deli Sandwich"
Iced Coffee
Cold brew coffee using beans from our favorite local coffee roaster - Drip Coffee Company
Shug ⭐️
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese with a Hashbrown on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.
Please select "Egg Sandwich" at the top of the menu if you'd like to build your own item.
Bagel With Spread 🥯
Your Choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox Spread, Butter, Peanut Butter, Jelly or Guacamole + Add-Ons!
Spicy Shug 🌶
Bacon, Egg and Pepper Jack Cheese with a Hashbrown and Hot Sauce on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.
Please select "Egg Sandwich" at the top of the menu if you'd like to build your own item.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3020 Mockingbird Lane

Dallas TX

Sunday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
