Since 1939 Shultz's Delicatessen has earned a reputation for providing exceptional foods and superior service. We take great pride in offering our customers a wide range of meats, seafood, cheeses, breads, salads and sweets. Our recipes for quality include only the freshest ingredients. Conveniently located at 918 Carlisle Street in Hanover, stop in and see why superior service is always in good taste.

Large Ham, Turkey & Swiss Chef Salad$12.99
Baked ham, deli turkey and swiss cheese with pickled egg, carrot, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, radish, and grape tomato over a bed of mixed greens
Pickle Spear (each)$0.30
Deli Turkey B.L.T$7.75
Deli turkey, swiss cheese and mayonnaise on your choice of 2 slices of toasted bread with 3 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Shultz's Broccoli Salad (pound)$6.99
Deli Turkey Club$8.75
Deli turkey, swiss cheese and mayonnaise on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Italian Cold Cut$7.49
Sharp provolone cheese, genoa salami, pepperoni, cappy ham with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a 6" white roll
Classic Club$8.25
Ham, turkey, swiss chesse and Mayonnaise on your choice of 3 slices of toasted bread with 4 slices of bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Creamy Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.49
Creamy chicken salad on your choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, red onion and dill pickle
Shultz's Pickled Egg (each)$0.75
Hot Ham & Swiss On A Warm Soft Pretzel Roll Melt$7.99
Grilled ham and swiss on a warm pretzel roll
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
918 Carlisle Street

Hanover PA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
