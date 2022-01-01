Shultz's Delicatessen
Since 1939 Shultz's Delicatessen has earned a reputation for providing exceptional foods and superior service. We take great pride in offering our customers a wide range of meats, seafood, cheeses, breads, salads and sweets. Our recipes for quality include only the freshest ingredients. Conveniently located at 918 Carlisle Street in Hanover, stop in and see why superior service is always in good taste.
918 Carlisle Street • $
918 Carlisle Street
Hanover PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
