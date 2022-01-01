Go
Shultzy's

Seattle's würst restaurant since 1988.
The Ave's go to bar and grill for homemade burgers, brats, cheesesteaks and more with an unbeatable tap lineup, craft cocktails, and full bar.

HOT DOGS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4114 University Way NE • $$

Avg 3.7 (558 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders & Fries$15.00
Battered chicken fillets, fries, and your choice of dipping sauce.
One sauce included - additional sauces $.50 each
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Slow cooked shredded pork with house made bourbon BBQ sauce, and topped with coleslaw served on a toasted bun. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
HH Pretzel$6.00
Warm, soft pretzel with our beer cheese sauce on the side.
Cheddar Dog$13.00
Our favorite hotdog with melted cheddar cheese served on warm roll. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Spicy Bacon Cheesesteak*$16.00
Hickory smoked bacon, cajun spices, grilled onions, and melted provolone. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Currywurst Plate*$16.00
House made bratwurst sliced over sauerkraut, served with house curry ketchup and fries
Veggie Swiss Mushroom$16.00
Choose between Black Bean or Veggie Max burger. Comes with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and grilled onions. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Side of sauce or dressing
HH Bratwurst*$6.00
Our house made Bratwurst topped with grilled onions and sauerkraut, ala carte.
Junkyard Dog$14.00
Our favorite hotdog topped with homemade ground chili, melted cheddar cheese, and raw onions served on warm roll. Comes with fries and homemade coleslaw.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4114 University Way NE

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
