Shun
Shun is a contemporary French restaurant influenced by Japanese ingredients and aesthetics. Created by Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli, the menu reflects the Japanese culinary tradition of "shun," which celebrates seasonality and harmony with nature. The luxurious yet minimalist space, designed by renowned Architect Joseph Dirand, serves to calm the senses with its neutral color palate, mix of rich materials, and artisanal tableware settings imported from Japan and France.
610 Lexington Avenue
Location
610 Lexington Avenue
New York NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
