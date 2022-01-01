Go
Shun is a contemporary French restaurant influenced by Japanese ingredients and aesthetics. Created by Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli, the menu reflects the Japanese culinary tradition of "shun," which celebrates seasonality and harmony with nature. The luxurious yet minimalist space, designed by renowned Architect Joseph Dirand, serves to calm the senses with its neutral color palate, mix of rich materials, and artisanal tableware settings imported from Japan and France.

Location

610 Lexington Avenue

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
