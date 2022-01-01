Go
Shun's Kitchen

Asian Bistro - The Real Taste

SUSHI • NOODLES

520 Columbus ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)

Popular Items

Sake$6.95
Salmon
General Gao Chicken$18.50
左宗棠鸡 - Crispy chicken with sweet & sour sauce spicy.
Meat Dumplings$9.50
饺子 - Beef pork and vegetable potstickers.
Crab Rangoon$9.50
蟹角 - Fried cream cheese crab sticks wrapped wanton skin.
Crazy Maki$8.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber.
Pad Thai$13.95
Rice noodle with beansprout, and scallion.
Vegetable Spring Roll$8.95
春卷 - Fried home made vegetable spring roll
Spicy Tuna Maki$9.50
Scallion Pancake$9.95
葱油饼 - Pan-fried flour based scallion pancake.
Lo Mein Noodle$13.95
捞面 - Egg noodle with mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

520 Columbus ave

Boston MA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
