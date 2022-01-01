Shun's Kitchen
Asian Bistro - The Real Taste
SUSHI • NOODLES
520 Columbus ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
520 Columbus ave
Boston MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Upper Crust - South End
Come in and enjoy!
Fomu
FoMu has been making natural, plant based ice creams and desserts from scratch in Boston for the last 10 years!
Our desserts are hand made with real ingredients and are sure to please any dessert connoisseur!
Casa Giacomos
Come in and enjoy!
Slade's Bar and Grill
Slade’s Bar & Grill, one of Lower Roxbury’s longtime go-to spots for R & B music and soul food, is under new ownership — but patrons can rest assured that they’ll continue to find the same food, entertainment and atmosphere they know and love.