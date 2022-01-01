Go
The Shwack Cantina

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1527 El Camino Real • $$

Avg 4.7 (182 reviews)

Popular Items

Spuds$2.95
Shwack's signature half moon wedges served with Jalapeno Bacon Ranch on the side to dip.
Taquitos$10.75
Corn Tortillas with your choice of meat rolled and fried, covered in your choice of salsa and topped with Cotija cheese and a side of sour cream.
Cantina Chopped$12.50
Chopped romaine with avocado, red onion, cherry tomato, corn, cilantro, jack cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our jalapeño bacon ranch dressing.
Gnarly Nachos$14.75
Tortilla Chips covered in Black Beans, Shredded cheese, queso, spicy pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with your choice of meat.
Chicken Burrito$13.25
Flour tortilla with spanish rice, Boracho style pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso and spicy pico de gallo. Make it wet with one of our amazing salsas for only $1 more
Shwack Burger$9.00
Beef patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, marinated onion, and shwack sauce.
Fish Tacos$11.50
Grilled Basa fish seasoned to perfection. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)
Big Al's$11.25
Beef patty topped with crispy onions, hickory BBQ sauce, American cheese, and smoked bacon.
Steak Tacos$14.50
Chili lime marinated petite tender. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)
Chicken Tacos$11.50
Marinated grilled chicken breast. Served on flour tortillas, topped with avocado cream sauce, Shwack sauce, spicy pico de gallo, and a side of cabbage. (Corn tortillas Available Upon Request)
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1527 El Camino Real

San Clemente CA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
