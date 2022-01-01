Go
Shy Bird

Shy Bird is cafe, rotisserie, and bar. We're open breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Dine-in, takeout, and delivery. If you have a severe allergy, please contact us as all ingredients may not be listed.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

390 Third St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED CHICKEN & EGG.$11.25
pepper jack cheese, hot honey, Portuguese bun
CALFORNIA COBB.$14.00
Bacon, avocado, chicken, alfalfa sprouts, cherry tomato, green goddess dressing
SMASHBURGER PLATE.$15.95
special sauce, american cheese. Choice of fries or greens.
SB DUNKS.
extra crispy fried chicken bites made with a buttermilk brine, herbs, and spices. Served with your choice of sauce.
BREAKFAST WRAP.$9.50
scrambled eggs, pepper jack, avocado, hot sauce
ROSEMARY FRIES.$6.75
served with ketchup
RANCH FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH PLATE.$14.95
cheddar, pepper relish, pecorino ranch. served with choice of side
RANCH FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH.$11.25
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

390 Third St.

Cambridge MA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

