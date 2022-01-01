Go
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

1905 W Thomas St Suite V

Hammond, LA 70403

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$8.99
romaine, parmesan, red onion, crutons
Dos Tacos$11.75
choice of two tacos, hard,soft, or mexican style, rice, beans
Choriqueso$8.75
Pollo Loco$15.50
chicken breast, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, cheese,veggies, bean soup
K6. Mac & Cheese$4.95
Quesadilla Dinner$11.95
rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole
11. Fajitas Lunch
onions, peppers, and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream, rice, beans
Fresh Guacamole$8.95
10. Quesadilla Lunch$10.50
rice, beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole
Burrito Wrap Dinner$12.00
wheat tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, sour cream, guacamole, pico, queso, avocado
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

1905 W Thomas St Suite V, Hammond LA 70403

