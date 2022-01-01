Go
Toast

Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro

At Siam 65, you can enjoy a premium dining experience with Some of the finest cuisine Thailand has to offer. We make it our goal to select the finest ingredients to provide you with an authentic Thai flavor.

15004 Highway 99 STE C

No reviews yet

Popular Items

-Pad See Ew$13.65
Stir-fried wide rice noodles in homemade sweet soy sauce with egg and broccoli.
-Red Curry$15.65
Red curry sauce with protien choice, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, bell pepper,
and sweet Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.
-Pad Kee Mao$13.65
Stir-fried wide rice noodles in homemade chili sauce with egg, mushroom, broccoli, cherry tomatoes,
carrot, white onion, bell pepper and Thai sweet basil.
-Panang Curry$15.65
Smooth and creamy curry sauce with protien choice, coconut milk, bell pepper
and sweet Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.
-Larb$13.65
Classic Thai salad with protien choice, red onion, green onion, cilantro, toasted
rice and spicy lime dressing.
-Salad Rolls$10.65
Salad rolls wrapped in rice paper with tofu, Thai basil, carrot, white noodles
cucumber and vegetables. Served with homemade peanut sauce and green chilli and lime sauce.
-Crispy Basil Chicken$14.65
Stir-fried in homemade chili sauce with crispy chicken, green bean, white onion,
bell pepper and topped with crispy Thai sweet basil.
-Pad Green Beans$9.65
Stir-fried green beans and garlic sauce topped with fried garlic.
-Pad Basil$14.65
Traditional Thai stir- fried with protien choice, garlic, chili, green beans, white onion,
bell pepper, and Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice or brown rice.
-Pad Thai$13.65
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with homemade sweet & sour tamarind sauce with egg, bean sprout,
chieves served with crispy egg noodles, ground peanuts and lime.
See full menu

Location

15004 Highway 99 STE C

Lynnwood WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC

No reviews yet

We proudly server only the best urban Mexican food in the Northwest!

Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

0102 - WA-Lynnwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston