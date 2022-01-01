Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro
At Siam 65, you can enjoy a premium dining experience with Some of the finest cuisine Thailand has to offer. We make it our goal to select the finest ingredients to provide you with an authentic Thai flavor.
15004 Highway 99 STE C
Popular Items
Location
15004 Highway 99 STE C
Lynnwood WA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Aca Las Tortas Lake Serenne LLC
We proudly server only the best urban Mexican food in the Northwest!
Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant
Come in and enjoy
0102 - WA-Lynnwood
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice